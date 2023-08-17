After coming together in 'With You', AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu spotted together at ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : The star-studded screening of AP Dhillon’s upcoming docuseries ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ was attended by well-known faces of the Bollywood and music industry. While the Punjabi-Canadian rapper grabbed the eyeballs for his docuseries from everyone present at the event, actor Banita Sandhu, who is said to be his rumoured girlfriend also caught the attention. They both arrived together for the event.

Dhillon looked dashing in his multi-coloured tye-dye jacket, matching t-shirt, and trousers. Sandhu opted for a red dress. The two also starred together in the singer’s latest music video ‘With You’.

Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film ‘October’. She also acted in Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’.

On the other hand, AP Dhillon is all set for his docuseries which unveils his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon. Directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18.

The screening event was graced by superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Apart from them, celebrities and members from the industry like Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, King, Mrunal Thakur, Maanvi Gagroo, Barkha Singh, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, Orry, Guneet Monga, Aatish Kapadia, MC Stan, Malika Dua, Mukul Chhabra, Srishti Dixit among others also attended the screening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor