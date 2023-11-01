After Deepika, Ranveer Singh joins viral 'Wow' trend at Jio World Plaza launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : When Ranveer Singh is at an event, entertainment is guaranteed. Tuesday night was no exception as the launch of Jio World Plaza saw the 'Bajirao Mastani' star in full fun mode.

From walking the ramp at the mall to stealing eyeballs with his quirky fashionable outfit, Ranvir's presence at the star-studded gala was undoubtedly a treat for all Bollywood lovers out there. However, it was his hilarious recreation of "just looking like a wow" trend that became the major highlight of the event.

DietSabya, a popular anonymous Indian Instagram account, dropped a video from the event in which Ranveer is seen addressing the audience saying, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzEu5aJtH1j/?hl=en

Ranveer literally left everyone in splits with his "wow" lines.

The "wow" trend started after a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur surfaced online. The video features Jasmine, who runs an Instagram account for her apparel store, showing outfits to the camera in a unique way. What makes this video unique is the catchphrase she repeatedly uses, "Just looking like a wow," which quickly became an internet sensation.

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone also hopped on the trend.

Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious video of herself, using the 'looking like a wow' audio. In the clip, she can be seen mouthing the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow..." with a funny face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy8-WrIL97R/?hl=en

" Just looking like a WOW!," she simply captioned the post. Deepika's post has garnered loads of likes and comments.

Her husband and actor commented, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!! ."

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "I love love love this."

'Hahaha you are wow in this," a fan commented.

Celebrities like Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi have also posted their reels of the 'Just looking like a wow' meme.

