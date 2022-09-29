After 'Delhi Crime 2', Jatin Goswami to play antagonist in 'Patna Shukla'

Mumbai, Sep 29 Actor Jatin Goswami has been roped in to play the main antagonist in Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shukla' set in Bihar.

The film is touted to be a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and will be directed by Vivek Budakoti. Starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij and Anushka Kaushik, the film is set to release next year.

On sharing screen with Raveena, Jatin said: "I'm very excited to work with Raveena ma'am. She brings in so many years of experience. I'm looking forward to work with her."

He was previously seen in Zee 5's 'Sky Fire', Hotstar's 'The Great Indian Murder', Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', Rajkumar Rao's 'HIT: The First Case' and many others. Recently, he was seen in Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', which made him a household name thanks to his brilliant screen presence.

Talking about 'Patna Shukla', Jatin said: "It's a social drama and a hugely engaging story with lots of entertainment value. We will start shooting in November in Bihar."

On his association with Arbaaz Khan he said: "Arbaaz Sir has a superb knack of making everyone comfortable and that shows his magnanimity as a human being. He has a great sense of humour."

He will also be seen in 'The Great Indian Murder' season 2, Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi' and Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore-starrer 'Gulmohar'.

