After director Maruthi, actress Malavika Mohanan now sports outfit bearing 'The Raja Saab' poster in Greece

Hyderabad, Oct 14 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays one of the leads along with actor Prabhas and Nidhi Agerwal in director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', has now posted a picture of herself in Greece in which she is seen sporting an outfit bearing the poster of the film.

It may be recalled that only a day ago, director Maruthi had sported an outfit with the film's poster.

Malavika, who intially said on Instagram that she was twinning with her director Maruthi, later changed the post to "Lights, camera, Greece! #TheRajasaab."

Director Maruthi, on Monday, had put out a picture of himself on the sets of the film in Greece. He wrote, "Rajasaab in Greece."

Prior to that, he had put out a post to make the point that he was awestruck by the energy Prabhas was generating in the dance numbers.

Taking to his X timeline, director Maruthi had posted an iconic scene from director S S Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' in which Kattappa lifts the heel of Baahubali and places it on his head and wrote, "Watching my darling #Prabhas energy for the songs.Just remembered this one. #TheRajaSaab 9th Jan 2026 Inka mee opika."

For the unaware, the unit of 'The Raja Saab' is currently in Greece to film the final two songs of the film. It may be recalled that the unit has already completed all the talkie portions of the film. In fact, the unit has also begun dubbing for the film.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year, is now slated to release on January 9 next year.

The Raja Saab has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released recently has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The film has raised expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

