After Dulquer Salmaan’s DQ41, Pooja Hegde to be Seen in Another Telugu Film with Nani and Sujeeth? Here’s What We Know

Pooja Hegde is one of the most in-demand actresses of today's time. After having a string of interesting projects in the pipeline, buzz is rife that she will be seen in another Telugu film after completing Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming romantic drama. As per a report, the actress has been approached for the role of a leading lady in Nani and Sujeeth’s upcoming film; however, an official announcement is eagerly awaited.

If the reports are to be believed, the audiences are in for a mega treat with two beloved actors teaming up for an ambitious project, helmed by the blockbuster director, Sujeeth.

Meanwhile, Pooja’s upcoming film with Dulquer Salmaan is tentatively titled DQ41, and it marks the directorial debut of Ravi Nelakuditi. And the audiences are excited to see Pooja’s chemistry with Dulquer and what they have in store for the big screens. She will also be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a David Dhawan directorial. Pooja will also star alongside Thalapathy Vijay for his 50th and final film, Jana Nayagan. Given the fiery lineups with renowned actors and celebrated directors, Pooja Hegde reaffirms her stance as a bankable actress, and audiences are waiting to watch her magic on-screen!