After Emotional Outburst, Babil Khan Posts Scene of Late Father Irrfan Khan Crying, Breaks Silence on Bollywood Remarks

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, shared a video on social media, in which he made a sensational statement about Bollywood. In his video, he was seen crying loudly while criticizing Bollywood and talking about nepotism and lobby. Babil Khan also named some artists and singer Arijit Singh in his video. The list of artists he targeted included star kids as well as many outsiders. The son of late Irrfan Khan shared an emotional post by naming Ananya Panday, Raghav Juyal, Arjun Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Shanaya Kapoor, Arijit Singh.

Expressing his displeasure with the film industry, Babil Khan had called Bollywood fake and vulgar. As soon as this video went viral, the actor deleted his Instagram handle, but as the matter escalated, Babil Khan's team issued a statement clarifying his statement. He returned to Instagram within hours of this incident. Babil Khan apologized to everyone one by one. As soon as he returned to social media, Babil Khan first apologized to his friends in the industry. He shared posts in the names of Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Gaurav Adarsh, Arijit Singh and explained his actions. He wrote in his post that he does not have the energy to get involved in anything else on social media, but it is his responsibility to explain to his friends and those he respects.

Babil Khan said to Raghav Juyal...

Babil Khan mentioned Raghav Juyal's name in his post and wrote, Raghav Bhai you are my icon, my idol, my elder brother who was never there for me. He shared Gaurav Adarsh's post and wrote, 'Thank you brother.. Half of my life has been spent in misunderstandings, but keep your mind pure with true friends, this is my wish'.

Shares video of Irrfan Khan crying in a movie

The actor has also shared a video of his late father Irrfan Khan crying. Through his video, he has criticized the society's ideology about his emotional breakdown. In the video, a woman, seeing Irrfan Khan crying, tells him, "You are a man, be brave, why are you crying?" With this statement, Babil Khan has given a befitting reply to those who mocked him.