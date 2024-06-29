After five months, Bhojpuri film 'Jaya' finally gets censor board certificate

Patna, June 29 After five months of consideration, the censor board has finally approved the Bhojpuri film 'Jaya', according to the film’s producer.

The film had been under review by the censor board for the last five months.

Now that it has been approved, the filmmakers will soon announce its release date.

“Our movie 'Jaya' was pending with the censor board for the last five months. Now, the board has approved the film and given it a U/A certificate,” said Ratnakar Kumar, the producer of the film.

Kumar did not share details about the story but assured that the film is interesting and will appeal to the Bhojpuri audience.

The lead roles are played by Mahi Srivastava and Hindi film actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who portrays Mahi’s father.

The film’s trailer has been released and is receiving a positive response.

In addition to the lead actors, Sukesh Anand, Manu Krishna, Mahesh Acharya, Dharmendra Singh, Rao Ranvijay, and others have important roles in the film.

Jaya is directed by Dheeru Yadav, and written by Sharmendra Singh, with music composed by Dheeru Yadav and Shahil Singh.

