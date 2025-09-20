After getting dropped from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel, Deepika Padukone shoots for SRK-starrer ‘King’

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently was dropped from the sequel of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has begun shooting for her next film titled ‘King’, co-starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Poland.

.Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of holding hands with Shah Rukh, with whom she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. She went on to talk about the first lesson the superstar gave her.

She wrote: “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Deepika added: “I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand.”

The upcoming film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

It was on September 18, when the makers of “Kalki 2898 AD” on Thursday officially announced that actress Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel as the epic mythological science-fiction deserves “commitment and much more.”

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company of the film, took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement.

“And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD,” the tweet read.

The tweet further read: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Released in 2024, the Nag Ashwin directed movie featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world, a group of people set out to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin.

