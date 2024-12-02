After Grammy Nomination Anoushka Shankar Expresses Desire to Return to Bollywood

Anoushka Shankar is a renowned British-American sitar player, who also performs across various genres including classical and contemporary, acoustic and electronic. With two Grammy nominations this year, Shankar continues to push the boundaries as a composer and a sitarist. Over the years, Anoushka Shankar has been nominated a whopping 11 times for the prestigious Grammy Awards. This year too, Shankar has two Grammy nominations for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for Chapter II. Upon her album being nominated at the esteemed platform, Shankar expressed gratitude, and said, "It's been a long journey with the Grammys. I'm particularly happy that my album has been nominated, as I'm really proud of this piece of work."

Given that Anoushka and her sister Norah have had a shared journey at the Grammys, the sitarist opened up about the same. "This is the third year that my sister and I have been nominated at the same time. I was also with her the year she was nominated for five Grammys and won all five; that was also the year of my first nomination. Two years ago, we walked the red carpet together. So, it's been a long kind of shared journey as a family celebrating each other's success," she shared. Shankar has also been a part of the 2004 film 'Dance Like A Man', where she starred alongside Shobhna, Arif Zakaria, and Samir Soni. Recently, Anoushka revealed whether she would like to act in a Bollywood film in today's time, nearly after two decades. Speaking about the same, Anoushka Shankar said, "Acting in a film? You know what, I would really love to do it again because there were some ways in which that was really fun. But I was 20, and I was very shy. I feel a lot more confident now, and it would be a really cool thing to do."

Beyond this, she also revealed considering composing music for Hindi films. "Oh, 100 per cent! The more I mature as a musician and the more I grow as a person, I feel like scoring is a beautiful extension of my work and I feel that having a few experiences abroad already. I would love to do it here as well. It would be wonderful," she shared. Meanwhile, the year 2025 marks Anoushka Sharma's 30 years of performing. On the musical front, Shankar is looking forward to her US tour in March, 2025, an India tour in December, 2025, and is looking forward to the release of her upcoming album 'Chapter 3' in February-March, 2025.