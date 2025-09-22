After Half CA Season 2, Ahsaas Channa Kickstarts Shooting for Sisters Season 2, Reunites With Namita Dubey

Cameras have started rolling for Ahsaas Channa right after the love coming in for her latest release, Half CA Season 2. The actress has kickstarted shooting for Sisters Season 2, reuniting with co-star Namita Dubey. As Sisters clocks three years, the makers decided to celebrate this feat by dropping an official announcement of the second season. The official social page of Girliyapa and The Viral Fever shared a few exciting pictures featuring Ahsaas and Namita holding the clapboard, and penned a caption that read, “Annoying each other since Day 1, entertaining you since Year 1 😎Happy 3rd to Sisters! On our 3rd anniversary, we just wanna say THANK YOU for all the pyaar ❤️ The cameras are rolling again… new episodes coming your way soon 🎬✨”

The audiences have been waiting for long, and the excitement level has skyrocketed with the latest announcement. With director Nikita Okhade at the helm once again, Ahsaas Channa brings a double dose of laughter, drama and fun with extra chaos and kalesh that promises to make Sisters S2 binge-worthy. Recently, Ahsaas Channa is fresh off the success of Half CA Season 2, wherein she showcases the stressful lives of CA students. And with the upcoming Sisters Season 2, she marks a significant transformation by stepping into a lighthearted character full of life. With the announcement out, the audiences are keen to see Ahsaas Channa come back to her fun element!