The 11th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) has officially elected the deeply moving Songs of Forgotten Trees, directed by the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Anuparna Roy as it’s closing night film which will take place on 12th October. The film, which recently won the prestigious Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, is a lyrical and meditative exploration of memory, resilience, and the sacred relationship between people and nature. Presented in Hindi, Songs of Forgotten Trees is set to have it’s Australian ore Kerr at IFFS, being touted as one of the biggest Indian international films of the year.

Festival Director Mitu Lange expressed her delight at the selection of such a monumental film to close the festival “We could not have imagined a more perfect closing for our 11th anniversary edition. Songs of Forgotten Trees embodies everything we at IFFS stand for cinema that moves, provokes, and heals. Anuparna Roy has created a cinematic poem that resonates universally, yet speaks deeply to our cultural roots. We are overwhelmed to have had the honor of presenting its Australian premiere.”

The 11th edition of IFFS is set to festatue a vibrant line-up of films, conversations, and masterclasses celebrating the best of Indian cinema, and concluded on an unforgettable note with Roy’s award-winning masterpiece. The festival’s finale underscored its growing reputation as a bridge between Indian filmmakers and global audiences, leaving cinephiles eagerly awaiting the next edition.