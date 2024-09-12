After Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar, and Chitrangda Singh's hit pair to be seen in Housefull 5

In Khel Khel Mein, when Chitrangda Singh shared screen space with her Desi Boyz co-star Akshay Kumar, the fans cheered for them. While many manifested to see the new pair in a full-fledged film, it seems this might happen soon. According to sources, Chitrangda has been roped in for Housefull 5 and will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

The source reveals that Chitrangda plays a very important role in the story. She will be flying to London soon to shoot for a 2 months long schedule. A portion of the schedule will also be shot on a cruise. Housefull 5 goes on floors from 15th September and will have a 45-day long marathon schedule in London.

While the audiences will get to witness Akshay and Chitrangda's magical chemistry on-screen in Housefull 5, the film flaunts an exciting ensemble. The film also stars Abhishek Bachachan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in important roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is slated to release on June 6, 2025.