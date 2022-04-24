After Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan to star in a sports drama?

Aamir Khan and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna are all set to join hands for a sports drama. According to a E-Times report, the shooting of the film will begin in the third quarter of this year, and Aamir has started the preparation for the role. Earlier, a video of the superstar playing cricket had gone viral. The Lagaan actor while playing announced that he will be sharing a special ‘kahaani’ on the 28th of April.

A day later, he shared yet another video teasing about the 'kahani' making his fans more curious.In the latest video, Aamir said that he forgot to mention the venue from where he will be narrating his story. Many of his fans have already started speculating about his next, and it seems like Khan has given a solid hint about his next project. On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya and is slated to hit theatres on August 11 2022. Khan's upcoming film is an official adaptation of the classic Forest Gump, and it is one of the most awaited films of the year.



