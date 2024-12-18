After ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Pratibha Ranta Gears Up for Her Next Film! Actress Wraps Shoot

Pratibha Ranta has proven herself to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and 'Laapataa Ladies', she etched an indelible mark by delivering impactful performances and received rave reviews for the same. After being celebrated for her acting prowess, Pratibha Ranta is all set to delight her fans with her second film. Currently untitled, the film is said to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

The ace filmmaker took to her social media handle to share sneak peeks from the wrap-up celebration, featuring the cast and crew. In addition to Pratibha Ranta, the video also showcased Konkona Sensharma being a part of the celebration, hinting at her inclusion in the film. Though the film is currently unannounced, it will mark Pratibha Ranta's first collaboration with filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap and Konkona Sensharma.

Pratibha Ranta was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film received immense appreciation and positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its intriguing plot and the performances of the cast. Recently, the film achieved a feat by entering the prestigious Oscars 2025.



