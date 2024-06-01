After OTT debut with ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara to share screen with Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai, June 1 Actress Jia Narigara, who is known for ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’, and Ishq-e-Nadaan’, is set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming streaming series 'Gunaah'. Additionally, she will soon make her Bollywood debut in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film, sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about her OTT debut, Jia said: "I'm excited to make my debut in the OTT space with this project. My role is very beautiful and important. I'm not allowed to speak much about it as of now, but I'm sure my audience will love watching me.”

The series is directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak. It also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan in key roles.

Jia sees it as a great opportunity to share screen space with popular actors like Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti.

The actress said: "I learned a lot while shooting for the series. Our director is an amazing person, and the team was so kind that I enjoyed my time on set throughout the shoots.”

Jia also mentioned her upcoming Bollywood debut.

"I have already completed my shoots for a Bollywood movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan. I'm excited to see myself on a bigger screen. As an actor, I'm always open to all mediums, be it TV, OTT, or movies. I look forward to exploring new opportunities instead of limiting myself.”

