After Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya comes on board for Vishnu Manchu's 'Ginna'

Chennai, June 22 After Prabhu Deva and Prem Rakshith, one of the top choreographers of India, Ganesh Acharya, too has now become a part of director Eeshaan Surya's upcoming film 'Ginna', featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

The star dance master, who has choreographed for many films in Bollywood, has composed a party number for the Vishnu-starrer, which is set against an engagement backdrop.

Not just crafting it, Ganesh Acharya has even shaken a leg for the number, as he has had a long association with Vishnu Manchu.

The film has three pulsating numbers that are choreographed by three dance legends making the film a visual musical extravaganza.

The song, choreographed by Ganesh, has been picturised on Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone along with the supporting cast - Vennala Kishore, Chammak Chandra, Raghu Babu, among others.

It is worthy to mention that Prem Rakshith, who choreographed the 'Naatu Naatu' song for 'RRR', is also part of 'Ginna' as he composed an energetic dance number on the lead pair. Anup Rubens is composing the music.

Talking about coming on board, Acharya says, "I am stoked to be a part of this film and working with Vishnu has been a thrill through and through. The song is steeped in energy and the steps are designed to match the thrill that is expected from a film of this scale. Vishnu is family for me. Everytime he calls me for a song, I do it. This is one of the best songs I have choreographed for Vishnu."

For his part, Vishnu adds, "It's such an honour to work with Ganesh Masterji. This song and this film is easily amongst the most memorable experiences of my career. I am having a blast on set everyday. We are making sure that our fans have so much to relish in the movie."

