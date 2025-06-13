After Pushpa, Allu Arjun to Work with Malayalam Director Basil Joseph: Reports

Allu Arjun rose fame world wide after his hit film Pushpa series and now fans are waiting to see what next will be on actors list. As per the media reports Allu Arjun soon will be seen in Malayalam movie with popular filmmaker Basil Joseph, best known for the hit superhero film Minnal Murali, directorial project. The reports of their possible collaboration are currently surrounding on social media.

According to 123Telugu, Allu Arjun has signed a new film with Mollywood actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph. The upcoming project is reported to be backed by Geetha Arts. Additionally, the reports suggested that the pre-production of the film has already started, and fans could expect an official announcement soon. The buzz around a possible team-up between Allu Arjun and director Basil Joseph began circulating in mid-February, sparked by claims that Joseph presented an interesting story to the Telugu film icon. As of now, neither Arjun nor Joseph have formally acknowledged these rumors, leaving fans in suspense. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a number of interesting projects on his horizon. Last year, he reportedly committed to a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal. However, recent news suggests that Jr NTR will now take Allu Arjun's place in Vanga's next film. In a curious turn of events, the director has also replaced Deepika Padukone in the movie Spirit.

Also Read: Mansi Bagla Shares Insights Behind Conceiving the Story of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: "Wanted To Create Something Timeless

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is now set to share the screen with Deepika Padukone in director Atlee’s next film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The actor's team has officially confirmed that he will be playing dual roles in the film, clarifying earlier rumors that suggested it would feature a two-hero storyline. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to begin production in mid-2025 and is aiming for a 2026 release.