After Rahul Vaidya, wife Disha Parmar enters into 'sick club'

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actress Disha Parmar has revealed that she has entered the 'sick club', after her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya has got infected with Dengue.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Disha, who has 3.2 million followers shared her picture, in which she is looking extremely sick. She is wearing a tee-shirt and has covered herself with a blanket. Her hair is tied in a bun and is wearing glasses.

The post is captioned as: "Welcome to the Sick club!"

Rahul took to Instagram Stories, and posted a note, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya..."

Disha reposted Rahul's note and captioned it as: "Together Forever".

On the personal front, Disha and Rahul had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’.

He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

