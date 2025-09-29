After 'Saiyaara', Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action romance

Mumbai Sep 29 After tasting success with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action romance.

Talking about Ahaan, there was immense anticipation to find out what his next film announcement will be. Several sources confirm that his next will be an Ali Abbas Zafar action romance with a love story at the centre of the plot. Ali is making this yet untitled film with YRF.

A source close to IANS said: “Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!”

“Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again but he needs to be presented in a whole new avatar and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film.”

Another source said: “After Saiyaara, Ahaan is immensely loved by everyone, especially by young boys and girls, for his brilliant acting as a dedicated lover who never stops supporting his alzeimer-stricken girlfriend! His performance made people cry in theatres and the makers wanted to take forward the emotion that people currently have for him with his next film.”

Ali Abbas Zafar has made films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The script has locked by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra and the film starts its shooting schedule early 2026. The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Talking about Saiyaara, the musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles.

It emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.

