After Saiyaara Success, YRF Announce War 2 Trailer Date Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Yash Raj Films post the stupendous success of Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has announced the release date of the 'War 2' trailer. After weeks of suspense, the makers have finally revealed that the much-awaited trailer will be released on July 25. It will launch in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed sequel is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Taking to social media handles, the makers announced the news and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT��: #WAR2 trailer out on July 25th. #War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!

Earlier this year, the makers released the teaser for the film, which created a lot of buzz among the audience. The big clash between Hrithik and Jr NTR is the highlight of 'War 2.’ The film is a part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe and is being positioned as a pan-India release. With over 7,500 screens booked globally and a three-week exclusive IMAX run, 'War 2' is on track to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2025. The film is part of YRF’s Spy Universe and a sequel to War, released in 2019, which also starred Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka. It was helmed by Siddharth Anand.