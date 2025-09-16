After Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath receives protection from arrest in the marketing scam case

Mumbai Sep 16 The Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 16, granted actor Alok Nath an interim protection from arrest in connection with a fraud case linked to an alleged multi-level marketing scheme in Sonipat, Haryana.

The Supreme Court has earlier given protection to actor Shreyas Talpade in the same case. The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the Central Government in the same case and has asked them to reply.

For the uninitiated, Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade, along with thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors, were booked under the charges on the complaint of Vipul Antil, a 37-year-old resident of Sonipat. The complainant alleged that Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. as brand ambassadors, which further lured investors into depositing their money.

The FIR was lodged on January 22 and was registered under Sections 316, 318, and 420 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for offences including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The complaint alleged that the society that was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act had begun operations in 2016, further offering savings schemes such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

It is alleged that the company projected itself as a secure financial institution and marketed its schemes, attracting thousands of investors. As per various reports, investors initially received returns by 2023, and the payouts of maturity amounts were disrupted.

The Supreme Court’s notice now seeks responses from other concerned parties and the Haryana Police. The matter will be heard on the next scheduled date, with Alok Nath continuing to receive interim protection from arrest until then. For the unversed, Alok Nath is a well-known actor and has worked in multiple films and TV serials like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Tara”, and “Maine Pyar Kiya”.

