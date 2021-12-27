After snake bite, Salman Khan greets paparazzi for birthday celebration

Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night greeted the paps as part of his birthday celebration. On Sunday night, the actor was photographed at his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be celebrating his 56th birthday with his family members. The actor met the paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse to wish him on his birthday .The actor looked handsome as ever in a leather jacket and corduroy pants.The actor currently at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel.

During the lockdown in 2020, Salman Khan shot two music videos at his Panvel farmhouse - a single titled Bhai Bhai and another track titled Tere Bina, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour, which included Shilpa Shetty, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover, singer Kamaal Khan and actress Saiee Manjrekar. On the work front, the superstar was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year. The film starred Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The actor will next be seen in Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

