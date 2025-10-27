After theatrical success, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to kickstart its digital journey from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : After a successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is all set to be released on OTT.

Produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be out on Prime Video in Kannada, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions, on October 31, 2025.

Excited about the OTT release, Rishab in a press note said, " "When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this worldto the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions. The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I'm thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara's world in its purest form."

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor