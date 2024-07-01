After 'Three of Us', Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat come together for 'Hisaab'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indiia], July 1 : Actors Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen sharing screen space in 'Hisaab'.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, 'Hisaab'is being directed by Vipul Amrutal Shah.

The film went on floors on Monday. Abhishek Banerjee is also a part of 'Hisaab'.

Sharing the update about the shooting, a post on the Instagram account of Sunshine Pictures read, "Today, we embark on the journey of bringing emotions to life and passion to the screen; the beginning of #Hisaab, presented by #JioStudios in association with #SunshinePictures."

The post featured a picture of a clapperboard with the film's title, Hisaab, alongside a beautifully adorned traditional wooden temple.

Shefali and Jaideep have earlier featured together in 'Three of US'. The film is set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Swanand Kirkire featured alongside Shefali and Jaideep in 'Three of US', which is directed by Avinash Arun.

'Three of Us' tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Taking a moment to acknowledge this outpouring of love and support, Shefali wrote on Instagram in January. "Thank you for all the love all of you (well most of you) are showering on 'THREE OF US' it's humbling and overwhelming. The interpretations you'll have of the minutest nuance, registering a look, a line, a gesture, a scene. It shows how deeply the film has affected you. This film was released in the theatres and it didn't do well at all. "

"But on OTT, even though it was released on the 2nd last day of 2023, a lot of you are touting it to be the best film of 2023 and that's a proof of what came from our hearts, will and has touched yours. We created something in complete honesty, giving it our all, baring ourselves which brought on surface your thoughts and feelings, and unhindered truth. Proving the strength of the connection between us and all of you even through a screen. And it just reinstates our faith in what we do, rather who we become, because you all believe it too. And we can't begin to thank you enough for it," she added.

