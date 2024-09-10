After 'Vettaiyan', director TJ Gnanavel set to bring his next 'Dosa King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Director TJ Gnanavel is making sure to keep fans on their toes as before the release of the much-anticipated Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Vettaiyan', he is set to deliver 'Dosa King'.

Written by TJ Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the Pan-Indian film is inspired by the epic clash of Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal, setting the stage for a battle of ambition, power, and justice. Junglee Pictures has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi Santhakumar for an exclusive and detailed on screen portrayal of the saga.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

Expressing his excitement, TJ Gnanavel shared, "I've been following Jeevajothi's story since my days as a journalist. While the press sensationalized many details, much of the story remains untold. 'Dosa King' is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative. I want to explore the extreme situations of life and tell a deeper story with an untold perspective on the case. This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed firsthand 20 years ago, and I'm thrilled to partner with Junglee Pictures, a studio known for backing important stories that need to be told."

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, added, "Dosa King is a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment. We're beyond excited to team up with the meticulous Gnanavel to bring this monumental film to life. Hemanth and Gnanavel, through extensive research, have crafted a script with such powerful twists, turns, and nuances of each character, making it a high-octane commercial and cinematic experience. We're thrilled to be taking it to top-tier talent soon, and we can't wait to start filming soon."

Dosa King is scheduled to begin production soon.

