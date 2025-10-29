After Winning Hearts in Thamma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gears Up for a Thrilling Slate

Known for his fearless choices, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now stepped boldly into the horror-comedy realm with Thamma. His character’s dramatic exit, hanging on in suspense, teasing a possible return makes his involvement feel like a launchpad for a potential franchise. Meanwhile, his upcoming projects build on this momentum, positioning him as the ultimate suspense-plus-genre actor, with an exciting line-up ahead, a true legend.

I’m Not an Actor

In this India–Germany co-production directed by Aditya Kripalani and starring opposite Chitrangada Satarupa, Nawazuddin explores the blurred lines between identity, performance, and reality. The project further cements his image as an actor unafraid to take unconventional creative leaps.

Raat Akeli Hai 2

Directed by Honey Trehan, this sequel brings back Nawazuddin as Inspector Jatil Yadav diving deep into a brand-new mystery. The film affirms his strong footing in the suspense-thriller space as he reprises one of his most loved roles from the OTT hit Raat Akeli Hai.

Section 108

Directed by Rasikh Khan, this courtroom thriller sees Nawazuddin play a sharp lawyer embroiled in the case of a missing billionaire. The film also features Regina Cassandra as an insurance company representative who seeks his help, adding another layer to this gripping legal drama.

Faraar

In the global heist thriller Faraar, Nawazuddin takes on the role of a physics professor caught in a high-stakes chase. Directed by Kushagra Sharma and featuring Hollywood actor Ilia Volok as the antagonist, the film marks his expanding global footprint and versatility across genres.

Thamma Franchise

Nawazuddin’s entry into Thamma marks his first full-fledged immersion into the horror-comedy zone. With his character vanishing dramatically and the promise of a possible return in the franchise, the film blends humour with horror seamlessly. His unique balance of fear and wit positions Thamma as a refreshing pivot in his evolving cinematic journey.

From probing human identity in I’m Not an Actor to unraveling murders in Raat Akeli Hai 2, navigating missing-person intrigue in Section 108, and gearing up for a global heist in Faraar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is clearly on a roll. His bold leap into the horror-comedy world with Thamma confirms his genre-fluid brilliance. As audiences await to see if his character returns in the Thamma franchise, one thing is certain Nawazuddin’s universe just got a whole lot more thrilling.