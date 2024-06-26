After working with childhood friend Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher says he loves his energy

Mumbai, June 26 Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen sharing screen space with his childhood buddy and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the upcoming series "Citadel: Honey Bunny" by duo Raj & DK.

He said that just being with him on set and working with him was really an amazing experience.

Talking about his involvement in "Citadel: Honey Bunny", Sikandar said: “I am incredibly excited to be a part of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' my first web series of 2024. Raj and DK are any actor's dream. I was looking forward to working with them for a very long time. This is the chance I got.”

He then went on to speak about Varun, with whom he has been friends since childhood.

“Varun Dhawan has been a dear friend since childhood. Just being with him on set and working with him was really an amazing experience, he is a wonderful guy and I love his energy.”

Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK and known for their calibre productions, Raj & DK have set a benchmark in the world of web series, making "Citadel: Honey Bunny" a highly anticipated project.

The show also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem.

“Samantha, this is the first time I met her and this is the first chance I am working with her but she is cool to hang out with. She is a wonderful co-actor. I enjoyed doing my scenes with her.”

He then heaped praise on actor Saqib.

“Saqib is a dear friend, though I can’t reveal much about the story, Saqib is the one who is always around me on set. We have spent a lot of time together. I am looking forward to when audiences will come to the theatre to watch this film. I am eager for the audience to see what we have been working on and to experience the thrilling world of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’."

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” is the Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-starrer “Citadel”.

