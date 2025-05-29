After Wrapping Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Vikrant Massey to Jet Off to Europe for Family Time

After completing the shoot for his much-anticipated film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, actor Vikrant Massey is taking a well-deserved break. The versatile star, known for balancing commercial and critically acclaimed projects, is heading to Europe for a family vacation before jumping into an intense filming schedule. An industry source shares, “Vikrant has just wrapped up Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, and with a packed schedule ahead — from Don 3 to Dostana 2, along with his upcoming international thriller White — he wanted to take a short breather. He is heading to Europe for a much-needed vacation and some quality time with his family before diving into back-to-back shoots in the coming quarter.”

The coming months are set to be particularly eventful for the actor. His role in the high-profile Don 3 has generated considerable buzz, while Dostana 2 is expected to showcase a lighter, romantic side of the actor. White, an international thriller, marks Massey’s foray into global cinema, underlining his growing influence and versatility. Fans of the actor are excited to see him in such diverse projects, and this short break seems to be the calm before the storm of back-to-back releases. With Massey’s star continuing to rise, his European getaway is likely to offer a quick recharge before a whirlwind of work resumes.