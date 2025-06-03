After Wrapping Up Matka King, Kritika Kamra Completes Shoot for Anusha Rizvi’s Upcoming Female Led Drama in Delhi

After recently finishing work on Matka, actor Kritika Kamra has now wrapped up shooting for her next feature film, a dramedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anusha Rizvi. The film, which stars Kritika in the lead role, also features Farida Jalal, Juhi Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent parts.

Shot entirely in Delhi, the film brings together a compelling cast under the sharp and distinctive direction of Rizvi, known for her critically acclaimed Peepli Live. The project marks a significant milestone for Kritika as she headlines this unique completely female dominant narrative laced with touches of comedy.

“Shooting in Delhi brought an authenticity to the film that would have been hard to replicate elsewhere. Kritika, Juhi, and Shreya brought incredible energy to the set, and Anusha’s vision for this project is both bold and refreshing,” says a source close to the production. “This film is a female led drama and has elements of comedy in it and Kritika is at the very heart of it.”With filming now complete, the project moves into post-production.