"Afwaahon ka Safar": Sunny Deol reacts to his drunk viral video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Sunny Deol left his fans worried after a video of him walking on a street in Mumbai while looking drunk went viral on the internet.

In the clip, Sunny, who appeared not in senses, could be seen taking the help of an autorickshaw at night.

Reacting to the particular video, a social media user commented, "Is Sunny Deol alcoholic?"

Another one wrote, "What? Hope he is fine."

Hours later, Sunny took to X and clarified that the particular video was from the shoot of his upcoming film 'Safar'.

https://twitter.com/iamsunnydeol/status/1732317795382337834

"Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS," he wrote along with folded hands emojis.

Sunny also posted a full video in which crew members can also be seen.

Sunny's tweet acted as a sigh of relief for his fans.

"Jawab milgya haters ko," a social media user commented.

"Thanks for clarifying sir," a netizen wrote.

Details regarding 'Safar' have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Sunny is basking the success of 'Gadar 2'.Sunny's 'Gadar 2' took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

In the coming months, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan.

