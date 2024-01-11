Agastya Nanda makes his Instagram debut, Suhana Khan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently made his acting debut with 'The Archies', has finally joined Instagram.

On Thursday, he dropped his first post. He uploaded a picture in which he is seen donning a brown t-shirt and white pants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C181rqNSR0Q/

As soon as Agastya uploaded his first picture, his family and friends from the industry left comments below his post, welcoming the actor into the world of social media.

His rumoured girlfriend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "Welcome."

She also used a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

Gauri Khan also reacted to his Instagram debut.

"Big hug," she commented.

Agastya's mamu and actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a smiley emoji.

"Welcome Aggy Boy!!!," actor Arjun Kapoor commented.

"Welcome," his sister Navya wrote.

Agastya is being lauded for his role in 'The Archies', which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'. Zoya Akhtar directed the project.

In the coming months, Agastya will be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.

