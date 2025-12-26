Agastya Nanda reveals 'Music played a huge role in helping me understand my character in Ikkis'

Mumbai, Dec 26 After treating the music lovers with some memorable numbers such as "Sitaare", "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis", "Tera Aashiq", and "Sajda", the makers of the much-awaited war drama "Ikkis" have unveiled the complete music album of the film.

Sharing his thoughts on the album, Agastya released a statement saying that music played a crucial role in helping him understand his character in the movie as a young soldier.

Agastya shared, “Seeing the love each song has received has been truly overwhelming. Music played a huge role in helping me understand my character and its emotional journey. Listening to the complete album now feels like revisiting those moments on set which were honest, emotional, and very close to my heart.”

Actress Simar Bhatia, who will be seen as his love interest in the movie, added, “The love the songs have received has been incredibly special. Each track feels deeply emotional and purposeful. The music doesn’t just support the film, it becomes a part of the characters, and that’s what makes this album so close to my heart.”

Agastya also received a lot of praise from his grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, for his performance in his debut movie, "Ikkis".

Big B called Agastya's performance “perfection in every shot” in a heartfelt note on his blog.

Recalling the day Agastya’s mother, Shweta, was rushed to the hospital during her final labour pains, he wrote, “Emotions flow .. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue..".

“To the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor. And tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film ..", added Big B.

