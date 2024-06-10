Agastya Nanda shares glimpse from his upcoming film 'Ikkis'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is all set to come up with film 'Ikkis' also starring legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, teased fans with a new picture on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Agastya treated fans with a glimpse of his upcoming film.

The image captures Agastya dressed in a white shirt facing his back towards the camera while sitting on a brown chair.

On the chair, it is written 21 which in Hindi translated Ikkis.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Agastya will be seen alongside Dharmendra in the film. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Agastya is being lauded for his role in 'The Archies', which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'. Zoya Akhtar directed the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor