'Agent' Akhil shows off his beefy bod in special b'day poster

Hyderabad, April 8 The producers of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming movie 'Agent' unveiled a special poster on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

The birthday poster features Akhil, who is seen flexing his well-built body.

Telugu hero Akhil Akkineni who is on high with the success of his recent movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor', has turned a year older, as he celebrates his birthday on Thursday. The makers of his next movie 'Agent' conveyed their best wishes, as they shared a poster.

Smoking a cigar, Akhil features in a topless avatar, he has a stylish headband on, as he hints at the kind of look he is to pose in 'Agent'.

Under the direction of Surender Reddy, the shooting for the film produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is presently underway in Hyderabad.

Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing Akhil's love interest in the movie 'Agent', which is billed as an action entertainer with other commercial elements as well.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is also part of this big-budget entertainer, which is scheduled for release on August 12.

