"Agli film bhi Bihar par adhaarit hai": Sonu Sood on his visit to Patna and upcoming film

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday expressed his deep connection with Bihar and revealed plans to make a film based on the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Sood said, "Apni mitti se ek alag hi lagaav hai.. vapas aaya hu aur aata hi rahunga..I have a different kind of attachment (with Bihar). I'm back and I'll keep coming back."

He also shared that he is making a film on the state, saying, "Event bhu hone vaala hai..start bhi karne vaale hai..Patna apni mitti hai aur jo agli film bhi mai kar raha hu vo Bihar par adhaarit hai (the next film I am doing is also based on Bihar.)

Notably, the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes on November 14.

The electoral contest will primarily be between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Other contenders include the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This election will also witness the entry of a new player, Prashant Kishor, and his party Jan Suraaj.

Commenting on the political scenario, Sood said, "Bas mai yehi wish karunga jeete jo bhi Bihar ko badhiya banaye...(I only wish that whoever wins, they make Bihar better)."

On the work front, the ace star is known for working in 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Simmba' and others. He made his directorial debut with the action thriller film 'Fateh', also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Apart from his film career, Sonu Sood has been actively involved in philanthropy through his charity club, focusing on education, skill development, healthcare access, and crisis relief, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. His humanitarian efforts earned him the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival held in Telangana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor