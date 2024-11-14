'Agni' teaser: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu starrer film brings out true spirit of firefighters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : The teaser for Rahul Dholakia's upcoming film 'Agni' starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu has been released.

The film is set to release on December 6.

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film on its social media handle. The teaser starts with a burning building, followed by the fire brigade racing to the scene. It shows how the firefighters courageously try to extinguish the fire. At the same time, a voiceover echoes, "Ham agni ke upasak hai. Balidano se kab ghabrate hai. Jaan chidak kar apni har jaan bachate hai. Bhula do hame par yaad rakhna jwala mein jo jeete hai wo amar ho jate hai".

Later, the teaser introduces the cast of the film, Pratik, Divyenndu, and Saiyami. It is a story of courage and sacrifice made by these firefighters.

In Agni, Gandhi portrays Vithal, a fearless firefighter, while Divyenndu plays Samit, his brother-in-law and a police officer.

"We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities. The film goes much beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line. This groundbreaking project has been masterfully helmed by the genius Rahul Dholakia and our prime stars Pratik and Divyenndu, who will surely leave the audiences worldwide intrigued," said producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in a joint statement shared in a press note.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead, with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

