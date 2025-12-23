Ahaan Panday Celebrates His Birthday Surrounded by Fan Gifts, Shares a Thank You Note
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 23, 2025 17:49 IST2025-12-23T17:48:18+5:302025-12-23T17:49:13+5:30
Ahaan Panday continues to win hearts with his striking screen presence and heartfelt performance in his debut film Saiyaara. ...
Ahaan Panday continues to win hearts with his striking screen presence and heartfelt performance in his debut film Saiyaara. The much-loved Gen Z star celebrated his birthday by turning the spotlight on the people who matter most to him - his fans.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture surrounded by extremely sweet and thoughtful gifts sent by his fans, along with a heartfelt note thanking them for their unwavering love and support that read: Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was) All love here always :