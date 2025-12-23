Ahaan Panday Celebrates His Birthday Surrounded by Fan Gifts, Shares a Thank You Note

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 23, 2025 17:49 IST2025-12-23T17:48:18+5:302025-12-23T17:49:13+5:30

Ahaan Panday continues to win hearts with his striking screen presence and heartfelt performance in his debut film Saiyaara. ...

Ahaan Panday Celebrates His Birthday Surrounded by Fan Gifts, Shares a Thank You Note | Ahaan Panday Celebrates His Birthday Surrounded by Fan Gifts, Shares a Thank You Note

Ahaan Panday Celebrates His Birthday Surrounded by Fan Gifts, Shares a Thank You Note

Ahaan Panday continues to win hearts with his striking screen presence and heartfelt performance in his debut film Saiyaara. The much-loved Gen Z star celebrated his birthday by turning the spotlight on the people who matter most to him - his fans. 

View this post on Instagram


Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture surrounded by extremely sweet and thoughtful gifts sent by his fans, along with a heartfelt note thanking them for their unwavering love and support that read:  Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was) All love here always :
 

Open in app
Tags :Ahaan PandayFilm NewsEntertainment News