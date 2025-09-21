Ahaan Panday makes a 'new furry friend' during his trip to the mountains

Mumbai, Sep 21 Newbie actor Ahaan Panday made a 'new furry friend' during his trip to the mountains.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ahaan dropped a couple of beautiful pictures amidst a picturesque backdrop full of snow and mountains.

A couple of photos from his latest social media post had Ahaan enjoying some fun playtime with her new buddy.

The post further included a selfie from the side view mirror of his car. The 'Saiyaara' actor also gave us an insight into the serene landscape of the place.

"Made a new friend," Ahaan captioned the post.

Earlier today, the veteran actor Anupam Kher revealed that despite the difference in age, he does not feel any generation gap between him and Ahaan.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with Ahaan, which showed the two smiling at the camera. While Kher posed in formals, completing his look with a blazer, Ahaan kept it casual with a hoodie.

The photo was accompanied by a long note by Kher that read, “NO GENERATION GAP HERE! Welcome #AhaanPandey to this wonderful jungle of creativity, fun, success, failure, blood rush, excitements, disappointments, joy rides, awards, rewards and lots of ups and downs. May you have a long long innings in this magical world of madness called cinema! Jai Ho! #Saiyara #Actor (sic)”.

Last Saturday, Ahaan was seen flaunting his sleepy build like a boss.

He treated the netizens with two photographs on social media, flaunting his chiselled physique.

Ahaan was seen bare-chested in these pics, wearing nothing but a pair of denim.

Before that, in an emotional note, Ahaan promised to work twice as hard, following the success of "Saiyaara".

"But I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever. I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet," he wrote.

