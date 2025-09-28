Ahaan Panday Spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office, Is A New Project in the Works After Saiyaara’s Smash Hit?

Ahaan, who has just enjoyed the thunderous success of his debut film Saiyaara, seems to be riding high. The Mohit Suri‑directed romantic drama, co‑starring Aneet Padda, has crossed over ₹500 crore worldwide in just about 18 days at the box office, according to Yash Raj Films. What makes it more remarkable is that Saiyaara is now being hailed as the highest‐grossing love story in Indian cinema history, and Ahaan and Aneet are the first debutants to headline a film that has entered the coveted ₹500 crore club globally.

With that kind of success, it’s no surprise that industry insiders believe Ahaan’s visit to Bhansali’s office could signal something big. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand musicals, epic visuals and emotionally intense storytelling, has a reputation for choosing strong narratives and compelling stars. Observers suggest that Ahaan may be meeting to discuss a future project, perhaps a film with Bhansali’s signature scale, or even a cameo or special appearance. Others wonder if this visit could be about Bhansali’s production house backing or mentoring the young actor after his breakout.

Neither Ahaan Panday nor Bhansali have made any official statement yet, so rumours remain unconfirmed. But one thing is certain, after Saiyaara’s record‑breaking run, every move by Ahaan is being watched carefully. If he does join hands with Bhansali, it could mark another turning point for his burgeoning career.