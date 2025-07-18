Ahaan Panday thanks ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda for the lessons and mentorship in heartfelt post

Mumbai, July 18 Ahaan Panday recently took a moment to express his heartfelt appreciation for his ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda.

In a touching post on Instagram, the debutant actor thanked Aneet for the invaluable lessons and quiet mentorship she offered during their journey together. Referring to Aneet as a “new star,” he acknowledged the pride she brought to her parents with her achievements. In his post, Ahaan praised the actress for carving her path with hard work and grace and expressed how she had unknowingly mentored him throughout their time together.

Ananya Panday's cousin brother wrote, “To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… we have a new star up there now, you’ve made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself I hope you’re ready for the world to fall in love with you the way we all did. Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship, even if you didn’t know you were doing it Thank you, senior -Thank you starry eyed girl.”

Alongside his heartfelt note, Ahaan Panday also shared a picture of Aneet Padda smiling brightly while pointing towards the poster of their film “Saiyaara.”

Notably, the ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ actress also penned a heartfelt note for Ahaan, calling him her ‘best friend’ and her ‘favourite person.’

Aneet posted his photos and captioned it, “This is what unconditional love looks like The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy , but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true. I’ve tried to find the words. I’ve tried to make them enough. But nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel. All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person. Ahaana meri jaana, Woh tum ho - mere saiyaara, my superstar. Tere hone se sab kuch theek lagta hai. Aur mere paas kehne ko sab kuch hai, par kehne jaisa kuch bhi nahi.”

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ was released in cinemas on July 18.

