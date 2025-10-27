Ahaan Panday's mother Deanne recalls the first time she ever saw a billboard of her son

Mumbai Oct 27 Bollywood's rising star Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, recalled the first time she ever saw a billboard of her son from his debut drama, "Saiyaara", co-starring Aneet Padda.

Taking to her Instagram, Deanne shared some photos and videos of admiring the "Saiyaara" billboard three months ago.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love showered on "Saiyaara", Deanne penned, "It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & me saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family.So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy(sic)."

"Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always & forever. (Folded hands, hugs, Dizzy and infinity emoji)," she added.

Following the massive success of Mohit Suri’s "Saiyaara", Ahaan has reportedly been locked in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming action romance.

Recently, Ahaan gave a peek into his new avatar for his next.

Ahaan took to Instagram and posted three pictures of himself in a slick new hairstyle, wearing a dark jacket with a black button-up shirt.

Dropping his new rugged look on social media, Ahaan wrote, “And that’s a cut."

When the untitled project was announced, several sources confirmed that Zafar’s next project will be an action romance. It was reported that the movie will have a love story at the centre of the plot.

A source close to IANS revealed, “Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!”

“Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again but he needs to be presented in a whole new avatar and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film,” the sources added.

