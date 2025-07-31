Ahaan Panday’s nephew River is best friends with ‘Krish Kapoor’ from ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, July 31 Actor Ahaan Panday has found a best friend for his character Krish Kapoor from ‘Saiyaara’ in his nephew River.

Ahaan’s sister Alanna Panday took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring River and Ahaan, wearing T-shirts with “Saiyaara” written on it.

Taking to the caption section, Alanna said: “@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend.”

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.

The film was a major commercial success, grossing Rs. 418 crores worldwide to emerge as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.

Actress Aneet Padda’s next streaming project, titled ‘Nyaya’, is directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. ‘Nyaya’ was shot before Aneet signed ‘Saiyaara’.

A trade source said, “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed ‘Saiyaara’ and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a INR 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals”.

“There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity”, the source added.

‘Saiyaara’ has emerged as a surprise hit during a phase when nothing seems to be working for Bollywood at the box-office. The film starring two debutants opened at an impressive figure of INR 21.5 crore in India. The film is set to enter its second week in theatres on Monday, and is going strong at the box-office maintaining its streak of collections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor