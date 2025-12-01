Aham Sharma Recalls Working With Yami Gautam: “She Was Always Focused, Disciplined & Hardworking

Aham Sharma has been earning applause and appreciation for his strong performance in Star Plus’ popular show Sampoorna. Viewers are praising his screen presence, dialogue delivery, and convincing portrayal, proving once again that Aham knows how to leave an impact with every role he takes up. As the actor enjoys this positive phase in his career, he recently took a moment to reflect on his journey in the industry and opened up about working with actress Yami Gautam.

Aham shared a fond memory of sharing the screen space with Yami Gautam and revealed that although they are no longer in touch, he still remembers her with great respect and admiration. He highlighted that she carried no airs of stardom and worked with sincerity, discipline, and genuine passion. Aham’s praise shows the mutual respect they shared and reflects his own work ethics, which continue to shape his performances today.

Speaking about Yami, Aham said, "We haven’t spoken in a very long time. We were in touch for quite a while. She is a very nice and sorted person. Even back then, she was mature and grounded. There was not even a hint of unnecessary tantrums — a complete professional. Someone who always wanted to grow and had the desire to do good work. I have that same desire, too."

Aham’s journey of establishing himself as a dependable actor and star is nothing short of inspiring. With his talent, humility, and consistent growth, he continues to be one of television’s most promising performers — and his best is yet to come.