Ahan Shetty expresses gratitude for love, wishes on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Ahan Shetty, who turned a year older on Thursday, penned a gratitude for all the love and wishes he received on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared a series of pictures from his vacation with friends in the desert location.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you so much for the love and wishes. Onto the next chapter. Can't wait."

Ahan received loads of wishes on social media.

Ahan's dad and actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared a stunning portrait of Ahan along with a sweet note.

The note read, "A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become ... Happy birthday babu ... love you with all my heart !!"

Not only did his dad showered his love but his sister and actor Athiya also dropped a series of photos from her wedding diaries and childhood memories.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool. ."

She also posted on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Got your back forever, Happy Birthday'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahan is all set to work with producer Sajid Nadiadwala again.

On Ahan's 28th birthday on Thursday, a post on Nadiadwala Grandson's Instagram account hinted at the collaboration between the actor and producer.

"Dearest @ahan.shetty, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We're incredibly excited and can't wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month . So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala," the post read.

Ahan made his debut with Sajid's film 'Tadap' in 2021. The film also starred Tara Sutaria.

More details regarding the upcoming project are awaited.

