Ahan Shetty gives a glimpse of his mamu duties, shares pics with KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Ahan Shetty on Monday gave fans a cute sneak peek into his mamu duties.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a few candid pictures with his niece Evaarah, who is cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty's daughter.

In the images, he could be seen cradling the little one in his arms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZj6J2KtVW/?hl=en&img_index=1

"On duty", wrote Ahan with a feeding bottle emoji.

Reacting to the post, Athiya commented, "Mamu (red heart emoji)."

KL and Athiya welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahan, son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, will be seen in 'Border 2'.

Last year, the announcement sparked excitement, with veteran actor Sunny Deol welcoming him aboard on social media.

"Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," Deol posted, sharing a teaser that has further fueled the enthusiasm of fans.

The 'Border' franchise, directed by JP Dutta, is known for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war, and Ahan's entry into the sequel marks a significant moment in the legacy of the film.

The announcement video captures a powerful transition, showing a montage of Suniel Shetty's iconic moments from Border, followed by Ahan's voiceover, symbolizing the passing of the baton from father to son.

In addition to 'Border 2', Ahan Shetty is set to appear in the action-packed film 'Sanki', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

