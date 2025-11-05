Ahan Shetty pens heartfelt note for his ‘biggest supporter, protector’ Athiya on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 5 Actor Ahan Shetty shared a warm birthday post for his sister Athiya Shetty, whom he called his “biggest supporter, protector, and best friend.”

Taking to Instagram, Ahan dropped a picture with Athiya twinning in earthy tones. The brother-sister duo could be seen posing for the camera and smiling.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to the one who’s been my biggest supporter, protector, and best friend. You’ve stood by me, believed in me, and fought for me in ways I can’t even explain. Happy birthday…love you always.”

Athiya and Ahan are the children of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Both Athiya and Ahan have made their acting debuts respectively, Athiya in the film Hero in 2015 and Ahan in Sajid Nadiadwala's film Tadap in 2021.

On the acting front, Ahan will next be seen in ‘Border 2’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, "Border 2" stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in primary roles.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

He then has an Indian horror feature film based on real tragedy penned by Patrick Graham, who is making his return to Hindi-language horror. The yet-untitled film is backed by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment alongside Prashant Gunjalkar.

The project is being positioned as a theatrical horror experience mixing scares with romance, built around the real-life historical event. The casting of the female lead is currently underway, with the title and director still to be announced.

