Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Sanki' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : After 'Tadap', actor Ahan Shetty is all set to work again with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 'Sanki' along with Pooja Hegde in the lead. The makers on Saturday announced the release date.

Taking to social media handle X, the film's production house Nadiadwala Grandson treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "The Sanki's are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine's Day. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa."

The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you ❤️🎬 Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/NfxDBB3b0S — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 9, 2024

Recently, on Ahan's 28th birthday, a post on Nadiadwala Grandson's Instagram account hinted at the collaboration between the actor and producer.

"Dearest @ahan.shetty, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We're incredibly excited and can't wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month . So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin

#SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala," the post read.

Ahan made his debut with Sajid's film 'Tadap' in 2021. The film also starred Tara Sutaria.

Written by Rajat Aroraa, and directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. 'Sanki' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025 (valentine's day)

Meanwhile, Sajid's upcoming projects include 'Housefull 5'.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it.

Sajid is also coming up with 'Chandu Champion.'

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik Aaryan will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor