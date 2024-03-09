Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Sanki' to release on V Day 2025

Mumbai, March 9 Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are all set to star as the lead pair in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Sanki'.

The Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media account and made the announcement: "The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala."

Ahan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty made his acting debut in 2021 with the action romance film 'Tadap'. The movie which starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead, was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Pooja is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She has done movies like 'Saakshyam', 'Housefull 4', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Beast', 'Acharya', 'Cirkus', and the most recently, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

'Sanki' will release on February 14, 2025, and is written by Rajat Aroraa, directed by debutants Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor