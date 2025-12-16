Ahan Shetty reveals father Suniel Shetty’s advice for Border 2: Don’t compare it, be yourself

Mumbai, Dec 16 Ahan Shetty has opened up about the guidance he received from his father, actor Suniel Shetty, as he prepares for “Border 2.”

Speaking at the “Border 2” teaser launch event in Mumbai, the ‘Tadap’ actor shared that his father’s advice helped him stay grounded and focused. Ahan mentioned that Suniel, who was part of the film’s first instalment, told him to be honest, enjoy the process, and not compare the film to the iconic Border.

While revealing the preparations he underwent for his role, Ahan Shetty mentioned, “Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”

The star kid added, “I would like to say that the first one or two days I was petrified on set. I mean, my hands were shaking like this. Just being part of such a big film, my film Tadap came 4 years ago, in 2021. So, I had a long gap. So, to be able to just come on set with Varun, Sunny sir, to just be able to learn everything, to be able to have the support of my producers and to have a director like Anurag sir, I was a blessing in disguise and I wouldn't have had it any other way.”

On Tuesday, the makers of ‘Border 2’ hosted an event where they unveiled the teaser in the presence of the film’s cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and others.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming war drama features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

