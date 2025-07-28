Ahan Shetty reveals how Varun Dhawan supported him on the sets of ‘Border 2’: No ego, just pure warmth

Mumbai, July 28 Ahan Shetty has opened up about the support he received from Varun Dhawan while filming “Border 2.”

The young actor shared that Varun regularly checked in on him during the shoot, offering encouragement and guidance that made a big difference on set. On Monday, Ahan took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from his last shooting day in Amritsar, Punjab. Alongside, he penned a heartfelt note thanking Dhawan for his support and guidance. In his caption, Suniel Shetty’s son mentioned that Varun Dhawan’s kindness, humility, and the heart he brings truly set him apart.

Sharing a video where Ahan is seen hugging Varun and other crew members, he wrote, “That’s a wrap for me in Amritsar and my last day shooting with VD. It’s hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me, because it’s been more than just work. It’s been growth, learning, laughter, and memories I’ll carry for life. From the very first day on set, VD made me feel at home. No ego, no airs, just pure warmth. He guided me, checked in on me without being asked, and supported me in a way only an older brother would. It takes someone truly secure and generous to do that and that’s exactly who he is.”

“He’s one of the biggest stars we have, but beyond the cameras, lights, and stardom, it’s the kindness, the humility, and the heart he brings that truly sets him apart. I’ve learnt more by just being around him.”

The 'Tadap' actor went on to state, “Watching how he carries himself, how he treats people, it sets him apart. This experience has changed me and a big part of that is because of him. Grateful doesn’t even begin to cover it. Thank you brother. This one will stay with me. On to the next one… Next sched is a BIG ONE #BORDER2 - January 23, 2026.”

The upcoming war drama “Border 2,” directed by Anurag Singh, also features Sunny Deol in a key role. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

